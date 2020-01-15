NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Receives a Buy from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar maintained a Buy rating on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $132.71, close to its 52-week high of $133.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 77.2% success rate. Kumar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Skyworks Solutions, and Microchip.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NXP Semiconductors with a $131.67 average price target, implying a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

NXP Semiconductors’ market cap is currently $37.1B and has a P/E ratio of 94.48. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.95.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NXPI in relation to earlier this year.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhovezn, the Netherlands.