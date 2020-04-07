NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley gave NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy rating on NXP Semiconductors today and set a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $90.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 44.0% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

NXP Semiconductors has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.06, implying a 36.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

NXP Semiconductors’ market cap is currently $24.32B and has a P/E ratio of 89.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.13.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. Its products include Arm Processors, Arm MCUs, and Power Architecture. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

