NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Credit Suisse and Merrill Lynch gave NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Craig Hettenbach maintained a Buy rating on NXP Semiconductors yesterday and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $130.51, close to its 52-week high of $137.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 64.9% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Maxim Integrated, and TE Connectivity.

NXP Semiconductors has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $144.50, an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

Based on NXP Semiconductors’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $114 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $276 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NXPI in relation to earlier this year.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhovezn, the Netherlands.