NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Buy rating on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $130.31, close to its 52-week high of $137.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 58.7% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NXP Semiconductors is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $141.14, which is a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $145.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $137.92 and a one-year low of $85.38. Currently, NXP Semiconductors has an average volume of 2.49M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NXPI in relation to earlier this year.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhovezn, the Netherlands.