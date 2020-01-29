NVR (NVR) Receives a Buy from Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch analyst John Lovallo reiterated a Buy rating on NVR (NVR) today and set a price target of $4525.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4030.00, close to its 52-week high of $4058.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lovallo is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.3% and a 49.5% success rate. Lovallo covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Thor Industries, PulteGroup, and DR Horton.

NVR has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4197.50.

NVR’s market cap is currently $14.89B and has a P/E ratio of 18.71. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.10.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 108 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NVR in relation to earlier this year.

NVR, Inc. engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.