Nvidia (NVDA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Benchmark Co. and RBC Capital gave Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Tigress Financial. Analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $250.48, close to its 52-week high of $259.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 72.4% success rate. Feinseth covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Snap-on, Garmin, and Apple.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nvidia with a $255.09 average price target, a -0.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, Citigroup also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

Based on Nvidia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.01 billion and net profit of $899 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.18 billion and had a net profit of $1.23 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NVDA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Robert K. Burgess, a Director at NVDA sold 8,000 shares for a total of $1,845,632.

