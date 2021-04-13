Nvidia (NVDA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse gave Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia today and set a price target of $800.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $608.36, close to its 52-week high of $614.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 67.9% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nvidia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $656.80, which is a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $614.90 and a one-year low of $257.00. Currently, Nvidia has an average volume of 7.72M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NVDA in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Jen Hsun Huang, the President & CEO of NVDA bought 5,675 shares for a total of $99,994.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NVIDIA Corp. designs and manufactures computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. The company operates through two segments:

• Graphics segment: Includes GeForce GPUs (graphics processing units) for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms, Quadro GPUs for enterprise design, GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing, as well as automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

• Compute & Networking segment: Includes Data Center platforms and systems for artificial intelligence, high performance computing, and accelerated computing, Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions, DRIVE for autonomous vehicles and Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms.

The company was founded by Jen-Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More on NVDA: