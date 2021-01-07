Nvidia (NVDA): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Nvidia (NVDA), with a price target of $700.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $504.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 63.7% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Everspin Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nvidia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $596.65, a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $610.00 price target.

Based on Nvidia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.73 billion and net profit of $1.34 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.01 billion and had a net profit of $899 million.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The company was founded by Jen-Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.