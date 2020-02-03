nVent Electric (NVT) Gets a Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Austin Angelo- February 3, 2020, 4:21 AM EDT

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham maintained a Buy rating on nVent Electric (NVT) yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 62.3% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, AO Smith, and Pentair.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for nVent Electric with a $27.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.49 and a one-year low of $19.04. Currently, nVent Electric has an average volume of 1.13M.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

