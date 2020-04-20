nVent Electric (NVT) Gets a Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report issued on April 15, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on nVent Electric (NVT), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 59.3% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Thermon Group Holdings, Rockwell Automation, and AO Smith.

nVent Electric has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.40, implying a 45.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

nVent Electric’s market cap is currently $2.99B and has a P/E ratio of 13.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.53.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment. The Thermal Management segment includes electric thermal solutions that connect and protect critical buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people. The Electrical & Fastening Solution segment consists of fastening solutions that connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems and civil structures. The company was founded on May 30, 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.