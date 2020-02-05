nVent Electric (NVT) Gets a Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released today, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on nVent Electric (NVT), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 62.5% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, AO Smith, and Pentair.

nVent Electric has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

nVent Electric’s market cap is currently $4.27B and has a P/E ratio of 20.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.76.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.