nVent Electric (NVT) Gets a Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Christine Brown- February 5, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT

In a report released today, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on nVent Electric (NVT), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 62.5% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, AO Smith, and Pentair.

nVent Electric has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.50.

nVent Electric’s market cap is currently $4.27B and has a P/E ratio of 20.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.76.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

