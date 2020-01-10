NV5 Holdings (NVEE) Receives a Buy from Roth Capital

Martin has an average return of 42.4% when recommending NV5 Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is ranked #431 out of 5788 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NV5 Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $87.33, implying a 59.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 3, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $85.60 and a one-year low of $44.58. Currently, NV5 Holdings has an average volume of 175.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NVEE in relation to earlier this year.

NV5 Global, Inc. engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.