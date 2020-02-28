NV5 Holdings (NVEE) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on NV5 Holdings (NVEE) today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.7% and a 38.3% success rate. Sullivan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and Mistras Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NV5 Holdings with a $85.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $85.60 and a one-year low of $44.58. Currently, NV5 Holdings has an average volume of 190.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NVEE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NV5 Global, Inc. engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Read More on NVEE: