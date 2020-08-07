NV5 Holdings (NVEE) Gets a Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on NV5 Holdings (NVEE) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.3% and a 39.2% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and ABM Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NV5 Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $59.00, a -7.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Sidoti also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $60.00 price target.

NV5 Holdings’ market cap is currently $828.7M and has a P/E ratio of 34.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NVEE in relation to earlier this year.

NV5 Global, Inc. engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices. The BTS segment includes energy, environmental and building program management practices. The company was founded on September 12, 2011 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.