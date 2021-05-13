NuVista Energy (NUVSF) Receives a Hold from CIBC

In a report released yesterday, Dennis Fong from CIBC reiterated a Hold rating on NuVista Energy (NUVSF), with a price target of C$3.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.16, close to its 52-week high of $2.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.7% and a 39.9% success rate. Fong covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Gran Tierra Energy, Canadian Natural, and Bonterra Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for NuVista Energy with a $2.29 average price target.

Based on NuVista Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $124 million and net profit of $715 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $163 million and had a GAAP net loss of $29.56 million.

NuVista Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves. The firm focuses on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was founded on April 7, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.