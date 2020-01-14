NuVasive (NUVA) Receives a Hold from Robert W. Baird

In a report released today, Jeff Johnson from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on NuVasive (NUVA), with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.64, close to its 52-week high of $80.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 70.9% success rate. Johnson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Wright Medical Group, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

NuVasive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.33.

Based on NuVasive’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $11.01 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $12.16 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NUVA in relation to earlier this year.

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development of minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. It offers cervical and spine fusion surgery, cervical plating, and posterior fixation products. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.