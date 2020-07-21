NuVasive (NUVA) Receives a Hold from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Jason Wittes from Northland Securities assigned a Hold rating to NuVasive (NUVA), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $60.53.

Wittes has an average return of 18.2% when recommending NuVasive.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is ranked #701 out of 6806 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NuVasive with a $66.45 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $81.91 and a one-year low of $28.55. Currently, NuVasive has an average volume of 871K.

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development of minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. It offers cervical and spine fusion surgery, cervical plating, and posterior fixation products. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

