NuVasive (NUVA) Receives a Hold from BTIG

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman reiterated a Hold rating on NuVasive (NUVA) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.6% and a 69.0% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Staar Surgical Company.

NuVasive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.25, which is a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $74.42 and a one-year low of $28.55. Currently, NuVasive has an average volume of 769.6K.

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development of minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. It offers cervical and spine fusion surgery, cervical plating, and posterior fixation products. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.