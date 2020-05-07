NuVasive (NUVA) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic maintained a Buy rating on NuVasive (NUVA) today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 67.6% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NuVasive with a $66.08 average price target, which is a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

NuVasive’s market cap is currently $2.91B and has a P/E ratio of 46.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.06.

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development of minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. It offers cervical and spine fusion surgery, cervical plating, and posterior fixation products. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.