NuVasive (NUVA) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Hold rating on NuVasive (NUVA) today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 53.9% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

NuVasive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.30, which is a 70.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on NuVasive’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $310 million and net profit of $29.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $288 million and had a net profit of $12.16 million.

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development of minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. It offers cervical and spine fusion surgery, cervical plating, and posterior fixation products. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.