NuVasive (NUVA) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on May 2, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on NuVasive (NUVA), with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $69.13, close to its 52-week high of $72.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 58.3% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NuVasive with a $74.50 average price target, implying a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on NuVasive’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $292 million and net profit of $1.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $310 million and had a net profit of $29.88 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development of minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. It offers cervical and spine fusion surgery, cervical plating, and posterior fixation products. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More on NUVA: