Nutrien (NTR) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at HSBC

HSBC analyst HSBC downgraded Nutrien (NTR) to Hold on February 23. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.51, close to its 52-week high of $57.73.

Nutrien has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.17, which is a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Nutrien’s market cap is currently $32.17B and has a P/E ratio of 69.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.03.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NTR in relation to earlier this year.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which produces and distributes potash, nitrogen and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial and feed manufacturers. The company was founded on June 2, 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

