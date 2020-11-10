Nutrien (NTR) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released yesterday, Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Nutrien (NTR), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 72.4% success rate. Andrews covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Archer Daniels Midland.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nutrien with a $45.78 average price target.

Nutrien’s market cap is currently $23.27B and has a P/E ratio of 239.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.96.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NTR in relation to earlier this year.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which produces and distributes potash, nitrogen and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial and feed manufacturers. The company was founded on June 2, 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

