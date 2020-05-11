Nutrien (NTR) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 8, Andrew Wong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nutrien (NTR), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.51.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nutrien is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.25, a 30.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.35 and a one-year low of $23.85. Currently, Nutrien has an average volume of 2.23M.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which produces and distributes potash, nitrogen and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial and feed manufacturers. The company was founded on June 2, 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

