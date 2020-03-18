Nutanix (NTNX) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 16, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nutanix (NTNX), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.10, close to its 52-week low of $11.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Altair Engineering, and Netscout Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nutanix with a $35.18 average price target, implying a 172.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on Nutanix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $218 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $123 million.

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.