Nutanix (NTNX) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Hold rating on Nutanix (NTNX) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Zoom Video Communications, and Slack Technologies.

Nutanix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.92, implying a 66.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Cleveland Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $40.09 and a one-year low of $11.32. Currently, Nutanix has an average volume of 4.04M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NTNX in relation to earlier this year.

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric. Its products are offered through the Acropolis and Prism brands. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

