Nustar Energy (NS) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Nustar Energy (NS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 51.7% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nustar Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $14.33.

Based on Nustar Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $340 million and net profit of $29.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $372 million and had a net profit of $45.31 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NS in relation to earlier this year.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment is engaged in terminal and storage facilities, which includes storage and handling services on a fee basis for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, crude oil and other liquids. The Fuels Marketing segment purchase crude oil and refined petroleum products for resale. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.