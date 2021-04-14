Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Buy rating to Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 44.8% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nurix Therapeutics with a $52.60 average price target, which is a 98.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

Nurix Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $1.29B and has a P/E ratio of -9.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.07.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders. The company’s pipeline comprises targeted protein degraders of Brutons tyrosine kinase, or BTK, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B, or CBL-B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Its drug candidate from protein degradation portfolio, NX-2127, is an orally available BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. Its drug candidate from E3 ligase inhibitor portfolio, NX-1607, is an orally available CBL-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

