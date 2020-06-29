NuLegacy Gold (NULGF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on June 25, Kevin MacKenzie from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on NuLegacy Gold (NULGF), with a price target of C$0.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.08.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 59.0% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, Cardinal Resources, and Bear Creek Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for NuLegacy Gold.

Based on NuLegacy Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $641.8K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $552.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NULGF in relation to earlier this year.

NuLegacy Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on Carlin-style gold deposits. The company was founded by Roger C. Steininger on May 19, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.