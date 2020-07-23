Nucana (NCNA) Has a New Rating from Oppenheimer

Nucana (NCNA) received a Buy rating and a $20.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 53.8% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Nucana has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

The company has a one-year high of $10.94 and a one-year low of $3.81. Currently, Nucana has an average volume of 61.5K.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology is consists of acelarin, NUC-3373, and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh S. Griffith and Christopher B. Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.