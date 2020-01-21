Nuance Communications (NUAN) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Buy rating on Nuance Communications (NUAN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.73, close to its 52-week high of $19.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 67.0% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Nice-Systems, and NICE.

Nuance Communications has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50, a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $23.00 price target.

Nuance Communications’ market cap is currently $5.61B and has a P/E ratio of 51.84. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 96 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NUAN in relation to earlier this year.

Nuance Communications, Inc. is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. It delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

