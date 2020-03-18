Nuance Communications (NUAN) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Buy rating on Nuance Communications (NUAN) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.90, close to its 52-week low of $14.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 57.2% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CyberArk Software, and Varonis Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nuance Communications with a $24.20 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nuance Communications’ market cap is currently $4.22B and has a P/E ratio of 30.82. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.41.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NUAN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nuance Communications, Inc. is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. It delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.