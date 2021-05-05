Nu Skin (NUS) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

In a report issued on May 2, Faiza Alwy from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Nu Skin (NUS), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Alwy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 80.5% success rate. Alwy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nu Skin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.50.

The company has a one-year high of $63.85 and a one-year low of $26.44. Currently, Nu Skin has an average volume of 548.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NUS in relation to earlier this year.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J. Lund in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, UT.