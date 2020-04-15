NRG Energy (NRG) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on NRG Energy (NRG), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 51.7% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NRG Energy with a $43.90 average price target, implying a 49.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NRG Energy’s market cap is currently $7.62B and has a P/E ratio of 1.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 25.90.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NRG Energy, Inc. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products. The Corporate segment includes residential solar and electric vehicle services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.