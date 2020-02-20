NRG Energy (NRG) Initiated with a Hold at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker initiated coverage with a Hold rating on NRG Energy (NRG) today and set a price target of $43.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.82.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NRG Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on NRG Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.2 billion and net profit of $374 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.77 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $78 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NRG Energy, Inc. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. Its wholesale operations include plant operations, commercial operations, EPC, energy services and other critical related functions. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate.