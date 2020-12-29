Now (DNOW) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Douglas Becker maintained a Buy rating on Now (DNOW) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 51.5% success rate. Becker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Baker Hughes Company, Chart Industries, and Schlumberger.

Now has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.88.

The company has a one-year high of $11.91 and a one-year low of $4.03. Currently, Now has an average volume of 1.35M.

NOW, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets. The Canada segment covers energy exploration, production, drilling, and midstream business. The International segment represents the energy exploration, production, and drilling business. The company was founded on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.