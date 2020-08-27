Novus Therapeutics (NVUS) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Novus Therapeutics (NVUS) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.42, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 36.1% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Novus Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.23.

Based on Novus Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.18 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.09 million.

Novus Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for disorders of the ear, nose, and throat. Its product pipelines include OPO201; OP0101; and OP0102. The company was founded on March 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.