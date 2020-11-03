Novus Therapeutics (NVUS) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Novus Therapeutics (NVUS), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 33.2% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Citius Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Novus Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.55.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.32 and a one-year low of $4.50. Currently, Novus Therapeutics has an average volume of 204.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Novus Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for disorders of the ear, nose, and throat. Its product pipelines include OPO201; OP0101; and OP0102. The company was founded on March 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More on NVUS: