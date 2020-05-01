NovoCure (NVCR) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Esther Rajavelu assigned a Hold rating to NovoCure (NVCR) today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 42.0% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NovoCure is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.33.

The company has a one-year high of $98.85 and a one-year low of $42.21. Currently, NovoCure has an average volume of 944K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 108 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NVCR in relation to earlier this year.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.