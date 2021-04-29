NovoCure (NVCR) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Hold rating to NovoCure (NVCR) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $205.31, close to its 52-week high of $220.48.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 49.0% and a 52.6% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Sensei Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NovoCure with a $191.57 average price target, a -3.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $142.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NovoCure’s market cap is currently $21.05B and has a P/E ratio of 1145.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 46.78.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NVCR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.