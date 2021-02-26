NovoCure (NVCR) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Jason Wittes maintained a Buy rating on NovoCure (NVCR) today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $149.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Wittes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Alphatec Holdings, and Globus Medical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NovoCure is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $166.00, implying a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $194.75 and a one-year low of $53.40. Currently, NovoCure has an average volume of 924.5K.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.