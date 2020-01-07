NovoCure (NVCR) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on NovoCure (NVCR), with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.6% and a 40.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Audentes Therapeutics, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

NovoCure has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.40.

Based on NovoCure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.93 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.63 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 139 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NVCR in relation to earlier this year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.