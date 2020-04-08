NovoCure (NVCR) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on NovoCure (NVCR), with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $64.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -16.1% and a 28.6% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

NovoCure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.25, representing a 21.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

Based on NovoCure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $99.23 million and net profit of $4.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $69.67 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.63 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 109 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NVCR in relation to earlier this year.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.