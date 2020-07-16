NovoCure (NVCR) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on NovoCure (NVCR). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.64.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 55.1% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

NovoCure has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.60.

NovoCure’s market cap is currently $6.39B and has a P/E ratio of 581.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 24.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NVCR in relation to earlier this year.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

