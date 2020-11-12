NovoCure (NVCR) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on NovoCure (NVCR). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $123.50.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 51.5% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

NovoCure has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $142.80.

Based on NovoCure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $133 million and net profit of $9.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $92.06 million and had a net profit of $1.93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.