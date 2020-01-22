Novavax (NVAX) Receives a Buy from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Novavax (NVAX) today and set a price target of $27.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.82, close to its 52-week low of $3.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.2% and a 33.2% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Novavax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.38, an 89.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on Novavax’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $18.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $49.33 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NVAX in relation to earlier this year.

Novavax, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats by using the proprietary recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology.

