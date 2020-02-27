Novavax (NVAX) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Novavax (NVAX), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 36.2% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Novavax with a $17.38 average price target, representing a 56.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.50 price target.

Based on Novavax’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $18.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $49.33 million.

Novavax, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats by using the proprietary recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology.

