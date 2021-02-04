Novavax (NVAX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Cantor Fitzgerald gave Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley Financial. Analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax today and set a price target of $334.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $286.20, close to its 52-week high of $297.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.3% and a 63.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Novavax is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $226.50, which is a -20.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $207.00 price target.

Based on Novavax’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $157 million and GAAP net loss of $197 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.51 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NVAX in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Richard Douglas, a Director at NVAX bought 1,000 shares for a total of $50,000.

Novavax, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats by using the proprietary recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology. Its vaccine candidates include ResVax and NanoFlu. It also develops immune stimulating saponin-based adjuvants through its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary, Novavax AB. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

