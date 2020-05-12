Novavax (NVAX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After B.Riley FBR and Oppenheimer gave Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 37.5% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Achieve Life Sciences, Miragen Therapeutics, and Can-Fite BioPharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Novavax with a $38.50 average price target, a 105.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Based on Novavax’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.82 million and GAAP net loss of $31.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.13 million and had a GAAP net loss of $49.33 million.

Novavax, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats by using the proprietary recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology. Its vaccine candidates include ResVax and NanoFlu. It also develops immune stimulating saponin-based adjuvants through its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary, Novavax AB. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

