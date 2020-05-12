Novavax (NVAX) Gets a Buy Rating from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax (NVAX), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 32.3% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Novavax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.50, representing a -1.4% downside. In a report issued on April 30, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Based on Novavax’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.82 million and GAAP net loss of $31.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.13 million and had a GAAP net loss of $49.33 million.

Novavax, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats by using the proprietary recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology. Its vaccine candidates include ResVax and NanoFlu. It also develops immune stimulating saponin-based adjuvants through its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary, Novavax AB. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

